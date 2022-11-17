UK tabloid slammed for 'photoshopped' Kate Middleton picture

UK tabloid The Mirror has been slammed for allegedly photoshopping a picture of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

The photo of Kate Middleton on the left has allegedly been photoshopped by The Mirror.

The photo of Kate Middleton on the left has allegedly been photoshopped by The Mirror. (Source: Getty)

The newspaper covered a story about the royals attending a Remembrance Day service in London on Sunday (local time).

But the photo of the Princess, 41, used on the frontpage looks quite different to the original.

The apparent photoshopping has left social media users outraged, with some Twitter users labelling it as "disgusting".

Some have also compared photos of Kate with Diana at the same Remembrance Day event more than 30 years ago.

The side-by-side photos of the Princess and her late mother-in-law is captioned: "Who wore it better..."

The Mirror is yet to comment on the incident.

