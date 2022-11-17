Two dead after separate crashes in Auckland, Christchurch

Two people have died following separate crashes in Christchurch and Auckland.

(Source: 1News)

The crash in Christchurch occurred at 9.30pm last night on Yaldhurst Rd. Police say it occurred after a two-vehicles collision.

Emergency services attended the crash but one person died at the scene.

The other crash occurred on Kaipara Coast Highway in Kaukapakapa, northwest Auckland, overnight.

A single-vehicle collision occurred about 1.30am.

One person died at the scene while another person with moderate injuries was taken to hospital for assessment.

A second passenger sustained moderate injuries and was transported to hospital for assessment.

The road is closed and is expected to remain so for a few hours.



