Two dead after separate crashes in Auckland, Christchurch

Two people have died following separate crashes in Christchurch and Auckland.

The crash in Christchurch occurred at 9.30pm last night on Yaldhurst Rd. Police say it occurred after a two-vehicles collision.

Emergency services attended the crash but one person died at the scene.

The other crash occurred on Kaipara Coast Highway in Kaukapakapa, northwest Auckland, overnight.

A single-vehicle collision occurred about 1.30am.

One person died at the scene while another person with moderate injuries was taken to hospital for assessment.

The road is closed and is expected to remain so for a few hours.