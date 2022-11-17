'Shenix' hoping for record crowd at first game on home soil

The Wellington Phoenix's first A-League Women game on home soil is increasingly looking like a history maker.

The club is hoping to attract 10,000 spectators to the opening game of the season for the “Shenix” which would be a competition record, eclipsing the 8599 at a doubleheader for a men's match in Melbourne three years ago.

Phoenix midfielder Kate Taylor said a five-figure crowd would add to an already special occasion on Sunday.

"I don't think people quite understand, that's our aim and I think if we can do it, it would be a shock for people,” she said.

The Phoenix made their debut in the competition last year and managed to pick up two wins but were forced to base themselves in Australia for their entire inaugural campaign due to restrictions still in place for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Phoenix defender Mackenzie Barry said it was “crazy” to think this weekend’s game would be a first on home soil.

Ava Pritchard contests a ball in the air for the Phoenix. (Source: Photosport)

“We have so much more to play for now,” Barry said.

“We can see our fans and supporters and all the times parents took me to trainings, it means I can play for them as well."

Home games could have even farther-reaching ripples for football in New Zealand though.

Born in Dunedin, defender Te Reremoana Walker has spent most of her life in New South Wales but told 1News opportunities at the Phoenix galvanised her Football Ferns dream over playing for the Matildas.

"Growing up and being a teenager, I didn't really know who I was,” Walker said.

“There was a lot of debate about what was best for me but it made me realise New Zealand was where I should be."

She could have 10,000 reminders of that this Sunday too when the game kicks off at 3pm.