Severe thunderstorm watch for parts of North Island

A new severe thunderstorm watch is in place for much of the North Island this afternoon and evening.

Rainy weather. (Source: istock.com)

The thunderstorm watch applies to Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō, Hawke’s Bay, Taihape, Whanganui, Manawatū, Tararua and Wairarapa.

MetService warns, some of these storms may become severe from 1pm to 7pm with heavy rain causing dangerous driving conditions.

They say rainfall could "produce localised downpours with intensities of 25 to 40mm per hour."

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips," MetService said.