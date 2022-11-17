Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both have said that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defences in neighbouring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.

Explosions were heard in a Polish village located near the Ukraine boarder. (Source: 1News)

"Ukraine's defence was launching their missiles in various directions and it is highly probable that one of these missiles, unfortunately, fell on Polish territory," Polish President Andrzej Duda said. "There is nothing, absolutely nothing, to suggest that it was an intentional attack on Poland."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, at a meeting of the 30-nation military alliance in Brussels, echoed the preliminary Polish findings.

The initial assessments of yesterday's deadly landing of the Soviet-era missile appeared to dial back the likelihood of the strike triggering another major escalation in the nearly nine-month-old Russian invasion of Ukraine. If Russia had deliberately targeted Poland, that could have risked drawing NATO into the conflict.

Still, Stoltenberg and others laid overall but not specific blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin's war.

"This is not Ukraine's fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility," Stoltenberg said.

Before the Polish and NATO assessments, US President Joe Biden had said it was "unlikely" that Russia fired the missile but added: "I'm going to make sure we find out exactly what happened."

A Russian Defence Ministry spokesman in Moscow said no Russian strike was closer than 35 kilometres from the Ukraine-Poland border. The Kremlin denounced Poland's and other countries' initial response and, in rare praise for a US leader, hailed Biden's "restrained, much more professional reaction".

"We have witnessed another hysterical, frenzied, Russo-phobic reaction that was not based on any real data," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Three US officials said preliminary assessments suggested it was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to discuss the matter publicly. That assessment and Biden's comments at the Group of 20 summits in Indonesia contradicted information earlier yesterday from a senior US intelligence official who told The Associated Press that Russian missiles crossed into Poland.

The Polish president said the projectile was "most probably" a Russian-made S-300 missile dating from the Soviet era. Ukraine, once part of the Soviet Union, fields Soviet- and Russian-made weaponry, including air-defence missiles, and has also seized many more Russian weapons while beating back the Kremlin's invasion forces.

Russia's assault on power generation and transmission facilities yesterday included Ukraine's western region bordering Poland. Ukraine's military said 77 of the more than 90 missiles fired were brought down by air defences, along with 11 drones.

The countrywide bombardment by barrages of cruise missiles and exploding drones clouded the initial picture of what happened in Poland.

"It was a huge blast, the sound was terrifying," Ewa Byra said, the primary school director in the eastern village of Przewodow, where the missile struck. She said she knew both men who were killed - one was the husband of a school employee, the other the father of a former pupil.

Police officers work outside a grain depot where two people were killed by a missile in Przewodow, Poland. (Source: Associated Press)

Another resident, 24-year-old Kinga Kancir, said the men worked at a grain-drying facility.

"It is very hard to accept," she said. "Nothing was going on and, all of a sudden, there is a world sensation."

Ukraine asked for immediate access to the site. Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, advocated on Twitter for a "joint examination of the incident".

In Europe, NATO members Germany and the UK laced calls for a thorough investigation with criticism of Moscow.

"This wouldn't have happened without the Russian war against Ukraine, without the missiles that are now being fired at Ukrainian infrastructure intensively and on a large scale," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

Polish police officers search for missile wreckage in the field, near the place where a missile struck, killing two people in farmland at the Polish village of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called it "a very significant escalation". On the other end of the spectrum, China called for calm and restraint.

Swaths of Ukraine were without power after the aerial assault. Zelensky said about 10 million people lost electricity, but later tweeted that 8 million were subsequently reconnected, with repair crews labouring through the night. Previous strikes had already destroyed an estimated 40% of the country's energy infrastructure.

Ukraine said the bombardment was the largest on its power grid so far. Pope Francis said it caused him "great pain and concern".

A Washington-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of War, said Ukraine's downing of so many Russian missiles "illustrates the improvement in Ukrainian air defences in the last month", which are being bolstered with Western-supplied systems. Sweden said that an air defence system with ammunition would form part of its latest and largest package of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, worth US$360 million (NZ$586 million).