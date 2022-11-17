Ngāruawāhia woman seriously injured in assault by burglars

Source: 1News

A Ngāruawāhia woman is recovering serious injuries sustained when she was assaulted during a burglary of her home on Tuesday.

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police said the woman was assaulted in her home and sustained serious injuries during a burglary on Tuesday.

The attack happened some time between 11am and 2pm and is believed to have involved two young men.

Waikato police would like to hear from anyone who was near Old Taupiri Road on Tuesday.

Anyone who has dash cam footage or saw two men in the area at the time is asked to share that information with the police.

The victim is now recovering at home.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

Family 'devastated' over missing boy, mother’s death in Manukau boat tragedy

2

Cleaning company bosses sentenced to detention over GST fraud

3

Businessman charged with fraud over smuggling tobacco from Tonga

4

Analysis: Papali'i's form offers All Blacks a World Cup blueprint

5

Ngāruawāhia woman seriously injured in assault by burglars

6

Retired Black Fern Cocksedge pens emotional farewell to rugby

Latest Stories

Haas cuts Mick Schumacher and replaces him with Hulkenberg

Ngāruawāhia woman seriously injured in assault by burglars

'First of its kind' Māori arts exhibition opens in Queenstown

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

US Open winner Raducanu latest star to join 2022 ASB Classic

Related Stories

Crown Law receives independent report over Alan Hall conviction

Year-long 'military academies' for young offenders proposed by National

Businessman charged with fraud over smuggling tobacco from Tonga

Cleaning company bosses sentenced to detention over GST fraud