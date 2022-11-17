Ngāruawāhia woman seriously injured in assault by burglars

A Ngāruawāhia woman is recovering serious injuries sustained when she was assaulted during a burglary of her home on Tuesday.

The attack happened some time between 11am and 2pm and is believed to have involved two young men.

Waikato police would like to hear from anyone who was near Old Taupiri Road on Tuesday.

Anyone who has dash cam footage or saw two men in the area at the time is asked to share that information with the police.

The victim is now recovering at home.