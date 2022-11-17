Groundswell delivers petition to stop farm-level emissions scheme

A petition calling on the Government to stop its farm-level emissions pricing scheme has been delivered to Parliament.

Representatives from Groundswell NZ deliver a petition to Parliament against the emissions trading scheme (Source: rnz.co.nz)

By Giles Dexter for rnz.co.nz

The petition, organised by farm lobby group Groundswell, said the tax was ill-considered, and claimed it would result in worse outcomes for global emissions, the environment, the economy, and the country.

The petition was signed by about 100,000 people. Groundswell co-founder Bryce McKenzie said it showed there was support outside of just farmers.

McKenzie said Groundswell had been contacted by younger farmers not wanting to go into the family business, and older farmers selling up and going into tree farming instead.

"They just can't handle it anymore. It's getting severe. Unfortunately it won't be until there's a food shortage that people wake up and see how dire this really is," he said.

Groundswell co-founder Laurie Paterson argued the emissions tax would barely affect global emissions, and the reduction in New Zealand's emissions would just be replaced by less-efficient nations like Brazil entering the market.

"We're just going to send it offshore and achieve absolutely nothing," he said.

Petition 'at odds' with own sector - minister

The petition was accepted by Labour ministers Meka Whaitiri and Kieran McAnulty.

"The government's proposals on agricultural emissions pricing are currently out for consultation, which closes tomorrow. We have consistently encouraged New Zealanders to express their views through the consultation process and all submissions will be considered by ministers," said Whaitiri in a statement.

McAnulty said he was happy to accept the petition, and said petitions were an important part of New Zealand's democracy.

But he believed the petition's call for no pricing on agricultural emissions was at odds with what the sector proposed through the He Waka Eke Noa document.

"We've said right throughout that we wanted to engage with the rural sector. What they're calling for is at odds with what we're trying to achieve, and is at odds for what many in the sector have proposed through the He Waka Eke Noa process. But nevertheless, we'll continue to engage and hear their concerns, and see what changes could be considered," he said.

McKenzie said he was pleased government ministers had come to meet him, but remained sceptical it would result in change.

"I'd like to say I'm optimistic, but by crikey I struggle. They've got a track record of not listening up until now. They need to listen, because this is getting major now. This is having a major effect on people's mental health," he said.

Member's of ACT's caucus helped deliver the petition, and National's agriculture and associate agriculture spokespeople were also present for its delivery.

"This is the whole sector very, very angry and upset, and backed by a huge amount of wider New Zealand," National's agriculture spokesperson Todd Muller said.

The government had to pay attention to the petition and pick up original principals the agricultural sector proposed to He Waka Eke Noa, he said.

"They've got to do more than just pick up the boxes of signatures. They need to actually change their position, back down, and return to what the sector put on the table, which I thought was very fair, workable, and the right way forward."

The petition now goes to Parliament's petitions committee for consideration.