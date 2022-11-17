First 'stunning' images of Earth from NASA's Orion spacecraft

The first images from NASA’s Orion spacecraft have been released by the space agency.

NASA labelled the view of Earth as "stunning" in a Twitter post today.

No one was on board this debut flight, just three test dummies. The capsule is headed for a wide orbit around the moon and then a return to Earth with a Pacific splashdown in about three weeks.

After years of delays and billions in cost overruns, the Space Launch System rocket roared skyward, rising from Kennedy Space Center on 8.8 million pounds (4 million kilograms) of thrust and hitting 100 mph (160 kph) within seconds.

The Orion capsule was perched on top and, less than two hours into the flight, busted out of Earth's orbit toward the moon.

The liftoff marked the start of NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration program, named after Apollo’s mythological twin sister.

The space agency is aiming to send four astronauts around the moon on the next flight, in 2024, and land humans there as early as 2025.

New views of planet Earth from @NASA_Orion as #Artemis I journeys to the Moon. Orion is 9.5 hours into a 25.5-day test flight. pic.twitter.com/CBaA4ZOK4X — NASA (@NASA) November 16, 2022

Orion should reach the moon by Tuesday, more than 230,000 miles (370,000 kilometres) from Earth. After coming within 80 miles (130 kilometres) of the moon, the capsule will enter a far-flung orbit stretching about 40,000 miles (64,000 kilometres) beyond.