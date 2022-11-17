'First of its kind' Māori arts exhibition opens in Queenstown

Queenstown locals turn up in droves for contemporary Māori arts exhibition showcasing the importance of our taiao.

By Harata Brown, Ethan Oneroa

Sixteen artists from across Aotearoa have combined their talents to produce a mix of canvas paintings, as well as whakairo carvings that provide artistic expressions of the natural environment.

The exhibition is the first of its kind in the town. Artist Tamararo Raihania said there was much support from the community in bringing the unique event to Tāhuna - Queenstown for the first time.

“To show Queenstown that there is a small abundance of Māori here, and we’re keen to show our skills off.”

Raihania hopes more in the area can celebrate Māori art, encouraging locals to get amongst the kaupapa.

“Come have a look, come and see something different that Queenstown hasn’t actually offered anyone, I suppose.”

The exhibition is set to wrap up next Wednesday.