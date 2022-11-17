'First of its kind' Māori arts exhibition opens in Queenstown

Source: Te Karere

Queenstown locals turn up in droves for contemporary Māori arts exhibition showcasing the importance of our taiao.

By Harata Brown, Ethan Oneroa

Sixteen artists from across Aotearoa have combined their talents to produce a mix of canvas paintings, as well as whakairo carvings that provide artistic expressions of the natural environment.

The exhibition is the first of its kind in the town. Artist Tamararo Raihania said there was much support from the community in bringing the unique event to Tāhuna - Queenstown for the first time.

“To show Queenstown that there is a small abundance of Māori here, and we’re keen to show our skills off.”

Raihania hopes more in the area can celebrate Māori art, encouraging locals to get amongst the kaupapa.

“Come have a look, come and see something different that Queenstown hasn’t actually offered anyone, I suppose.”

The exhibition is set to wrap up next Wednesday.

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriArts and Culture

Popular Stories

1

Family 'devastated' over missing boy, mother’s death in Manukau boat tragedy

2

Cleaning company bosses sentenced to detention over GST fraud

3

Businessman charged with fraud over smuggling tobacco from Tonga

4

Analysis: Papali'i's form offers All Blacks a World Cup blueprint

5

Ngāruawāhia woman seriously injured in assault by burglars

6

Retired Black Fern Cocksedge pens emotional farewell to rugby

Latest Stories

Haas cuts Mick Schumacher and replaces him with Hulkenberg

Ngāruawāhia woman seriously injured in assault by burglars

'First of its kind' Māori arts exhibition opens in Queenstown

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

US Open winner Raducanu latest star to join 2022 ASB Classic

Related Stories

Whānau and friends pay tribute to 'awesome' Tā Wira Gardiner

Māori, Pasifika leaders welcome drop in Covid booster age eligibility

Public, leaders react to voting changes for Māori

Covid-19: Second booster age to be lowered for Māori, Pasifika