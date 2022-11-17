Countdown workers get 19% pay rise over next two years

Countdown supermarket workers are set to receive average wage increases of 19% over the next two years.

A Countdown supermarket (file image). (Source: Breakfast)

Staff will receive an average wage increase of 12% in the first year and 7% in the second year - an average $4 per hour pay rise.

The new collective agreement with FIRST union members also contains several other benefits, including an allowance for working "unsociable hours" for those working between 10pm and 1am.

Staff will also receive more bereavement leave, including for stillborn, miscarriages and whāngai equivalent for family members.

A pandemic leave clause has also been introduced where staff get extra leave for pandemics, not just Covid-19.

"We want to be an employer of choice, retain great people and ensure that our team can have long, fulfilling careers with Countdown. We believe that this agreement has landed in a place that means we can achieve that," Countdown managing director Spencer Sonn said.

Earlier this month thousands of FIRST Union members at Countdown voted to accept a two-year collective agreement that included wage rises of about 12%.

The new collective agreement of 19% over two years, covering about 18,000 workers, will come into effect immediately.