Cockpit fire report sees emergency response at Whenuapai Airport

A plane has landed safely after reports of a cockpit fire led to an emergency response at Whenuapai Airport, north of Auckland, this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it responded to reports of a fire in the cockpit of an aircraft at Whenuapai Airport at 12.41pm.

"One fire truck is currently in attendance at this incident."

An eyewitness told 1News a plane was seen flying "lower than usual" near the defence force base in Auckland.

Fire and Emergency NZ has confirmed the plane landed safely.

