Cleaning company bosses sentenced to detention over GST fraud

Source: 1News

The two directors of an Auckland cleaning company have been sentenced to community detention for GST fraud committed over many years.

Person cleaning the floor.

Person cleaning the floor. (Source: istock.com)

Bimlesh Vishal Sharma and Prashita Narayan faced a representative charge of using a document with intent to obtain a pecuniary advantage.

They claimed $189,051.84 in GST refunds when financial records showed the company should have paid GST of $25,224.20.

Sharma and Narayan said they were motivated by financial pressures and had heard from friends and family that nobody would find out if they defrauded Inland Revenue by filing inaccurate GST returns.

They acknowledged that they knew what they were doing was wrong and they could get in trouble for it one day.

The pair entered a guilty plea to the charge and were sentenced yesterday in the Manukau District Court.

They have since repaid the bulk of the money they obtained fraudulently and were ordered to pay full reparations at $50 each a week, alongside six months community detention and community work.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Family 'devastated' over missing boy, mother’s death in boat tragedy

2

Cleaning company bosses sentenced to detention over GST fraud

3

Man critical after being struck by weight at Brisbane gym

4

Man, 18, accused of stabbing dog walker remanded in custody

5

Analysis: Papali'i's form offers All Blacks a World Cup blueprint

6

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, engaged to singer Firerose, 34

Latest Stories

Family 'devastated' over missing boy, mother’s death in boat tragedy

Groundswell delivers petition to stop farm-level emissions scheme

Man critical after being struck by weight at Brisbane gym

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Cleaning company bosses sentenced to detention over GST fraud

Related Stories

Family 'devastated' over missing boy, mother’s death in boat tragedy

ACT welcomes youth crime proposals, Greens label it 'embarrassing'

Teen, 14, faces 53 charges after Christchurch crime spree

Cockpit fire report sees emergency response at Whenuapai Airport