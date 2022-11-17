Australia latest country to recall swings after infant death

Australia is the latest country to recall a popular brand of swings and rockers after an infant's death was linked to one earlier this year.

The loose strap on the 4moms mamaRoo Baby Swing and rockaRoo Baby Rocker can dangle, causing potential issues for children. (Source: Supplied)

More than two million MamaRoo swings and rockers were recalled in the US for posing threats of strangulation after one infant died and another was badly bruised in incidents involving dangling straps.

When the swings and rockers are not being used it was found crawling babies can become entangled in the straps, possibly posing entanglement and strangulation hazards.

Yesterday, Australia issued its own urgent recall on 4moms mamaRoo baby swings and rockaRoo baby rockers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here in New Zealand, Product Safety NZ issued a recall of the products in late September, with a hazard warning if you already own one of the swings or rockers.

Always supervise your child while the rocker is also in the same room.

When it’s not in use store the swing where toddlers/infants can’t reach it.

Once the strap fastener has been fitted then no precautions are needed.

Product Safety NZ says the swings were sold at various retailers from May 2011 to August 2022, with the rockers sold at various retailers from October 2015.