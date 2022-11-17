Aaron Carter cremated as cause of death yet to be revealed

Aaron Carter's family had the singer created.

Singer and rapper Aaron Carter.

The I Want Candy singer died at his home in Lancaster, California, on November 5 aged 34, and his death certificate, which has been obtained by TMZ, revealed his ashes will be held by his twin sister, Angel Carter.

The document also showed Aaron's mother, Jane Schneck, was the first person to be informed that her son had passed away.

An official cause of death has yet to be determined, but police reportedly found multiple cans of compressed air and bottles of prescription pills at the scene.

The public release of the document comes shortly after Angel and her brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, launched a new mental health initiative for children in memory of their late sibling, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and publicly battled with his mental health.

Nick, 42, and Angel, 34, who were somewhat estranged from Aaron, are raising funds for the organisation On Our Sleeves, which aims to end stigmas around children’s mental health.

On his Instagram Story, Nick announced: "Very grateful for the outpour(ing) of love and support for my brother. In his memory, a donation fund has been started to benefit @onoursleevesofficial, an important children's mental health helping families across America.

"Thank you for choosing to celebrate the impact of the life of Aaron Carter with a gift of hope. By honouring Aaron, you help Nick, Angel, and their family's commitment to helping others. (sic)"

Nick paid a moving tribute to Aaron - who he affectionately nicknamed Chizz - the day after his death.

He wrote on Instagram alongside a series of throwback and childhood images of him and his sibling: "My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.

"I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.

"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss.

"But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.

"I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz.

"Now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth.

"God, please take care of my baby brother."

