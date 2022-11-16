Widower charged after new wife died in Aus buggy accident

A widower whose bride of 10 days was killed in a buggy accident on the couple's tropical Queensland honeymoon has been charged over her death.

File photo of a golf buggy

File photo of a golf buggy (Source: istock.com)

The 30-year-old NSW man was driving a registered golf buggy with his wife on board on Hamilton Island in June when they crashed.

He was believed to have been attempting a U-turn when the buggy tipped, leaving his 29-year-old wife with fatal injuries.

She died at the scene.

Her husband has now been charged with driving without due care and attention causing death, failing to wear a seatbelt and using a mobile phone.

He is expected to face Proserpine Magistrates Court on December 5.

