Whānau and friends pay tribute to 'awesome' Tā Wira Gardiner

Source: Te Karere

It was a full house at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul’s on Wednesday, with friends and whānau attending the memorial service for Māori leader Sir Wira Gardiner.

By Astley Nathan, Ethan Oneroa

Tā Wira died in his Tairāwhiti home on March 2022 after battling a lengthy illness. He had an extensive public service career spanning almost 40 years, becoming the founding director of the Waitangi Tribunal as well as the interim chief executive of Te Puni Kokiri. Former Tai Tokerau MP Hone Harawira says Tā Wira was resolute and focused in his work.

“He tangata motuhake... ka taea e ia te mahi i roto i ngā pāti katoa, ngā whānau katoa, ngā iwi katoa (He was his own kind... he knew how to work with all parties, all families and all iwi).

“Ahakoa ngā piki, ngā heke i roto i tō tātou ao, tū kaha ana a Wira i roto i ōna mahi (Through all the challenges and successes, Wira was strong in all of his work),” he said.

During the service, former politician and widow to Tā Wira, Hekia Parata recalls memories of her late husband as they moved to te Tairāwhiti from Wellington to raise their two children.

“Wira reveled in the hartyness of our tribal personality... not all do,” she remarked.

Their daughter, Mihimaraea Parata Gardiner said she and her father had many things in common.

“We shared a lot of loves, me and Dad... top of the list would be the shrimp fried rice from the jasmine restaurant on Lambton Quay.”

Parata tearfully wrapped up her tribute by reiterating the love she had for her late husband.

“Wira was awesome... my best friend and partner.

“I loved him with all my heart... we loved him, and we miss him every day.”

New ZealandTe Ao Māori

