Two people charged with Gisborne toddler's death in January

Eastern District Police have charged a man and a woman, after an almost year-long investigation into the death of a 19-month-old Gisborne toddler.

Casino Ataria-Wharehinga.

Casino Ataria-Wharehinga. (Source: New Zealand Police)

A homicide investigation into the death of Casino Ataria-Wharehinga was launched in January after she passed away from severe injuries she suffered at an address in Te Hapara, Gisborne.

A man and a woman aged 35 and 37 respectively, have been arrested and jointly charged with neglecting a child and both are due to appear in the Gisborne District Court tomorrow.

The man is charged with manslaughter and causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard for safety and the woman is charged with perverting the cause of justice.

READ MORE: Police name Gisborne toddler who died from critical injuries

"This is a tragic case where a little girl has been badly beaten and she has died as a result of her injuries," Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said in a statement tonight.

Both of those facing charges were known to the victim.

"Police would like to thank the members of the community who bravely came forward and have assisted in holding those allegedly responsible accountable for their actions."

