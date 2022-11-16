Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House

Former president Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House this afternoon NZT, looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning.

Former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-lago on Election Day. (Source: Associated Press)

Trump had hoped to use the GOP's expected gains in last week's elections as a springboard to vault himself to his party's nomination. Instead, he finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates after Republicans failed to take control of the Senate. While the party was on the cusp of retaking control of the House today, it could end up with its narrowest majority in decades.

"Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!" Trump wrote on his social media network yesterday. An announcement is expected at 3pm NZT (9pm local time) from his club in Palm Beach.

Another campaign is a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice and whose term ended with his supporters violently storming the US Capitol in a deadly bid to halt the peaceful transition of power on January 6, 2021. Just one president in US history has been elected to two non-consecutive terms: Grover Cleveland in 1884 and 1892.

Trump is also facing a series of intensifying criminal investigations, including a Justice Department probe into the hundreds of documents with classified markings that were discovered in boxes and drawers at his Mar-a-Lago club.

Aides and allies had urged Trump to wait until after the midterms were over - and then until after a December 6 Senate runoff election in Georgia - to announce his plans. But Trump, eager to return to the spotlight, is also hoping to stave off a long list of potential challengers, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who cruised to reelection last week and is now being urged by many in his party to run for president a well.

Trump has tried to blame Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for the GOP's performance - and McConnell allies have criticised Rick Scott, the Florida senator who heads the Senate Republicans' campaign committee.

However, Trump has received the brunt of criticism for elevating candidates in states like Pennsylvania and Arizona who were unappealing to general election voters because they embraced his lies about the 2020 election or held hard-line views on issues like abortion that were out of step with the mainstream.

While Trump has the backing of the number three House Republican, Representative Elise Stefanik, others were already moving on.

Asked whether she would endorse Trump in 2024, Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming told reporters yesterday: "I don't think that's the right question. I think the question is, who is the current leader of the Republican Party?"

Her answer to that question: "Ron DeSantis."

Senator Mitt Romney, a long-time Trump critic, compared Trump to a pitcher who keeps losing after GOP disappointments in 2018, 2020 and now 2022.

"He's been on the mound and lost three straight games. If we want to start winning, we need someone else on the mound. And we've got a very strong bench that can come out," Romney said. "I know, there are some fans that love him. Just like, you know, an ageing pitcher, they're always fans that want to keep them there forever. But if you keep losing games, try to put some new players on the field."