Tractor, campervan among stolen items recovered in Northland

Police have recovered more than $800,000 in stolen property, including a campervan and fuel tank, following an investigation into a string of burglaries across Auckland and Northland.

A stolen truck and trailer campervan recovered from a property in a police search. (Source: New Zealand Police)

It comes after searches were carried out at homes in Kerikeri, Kawakawa and Waimate North yesterday as part of Operation Cobalt, Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said in a statement.

Among the stolen vehicles recovered were a tractor, an Audi RS6 and a truck and trailer campervan.

A large number of stolen tools and agriculture equipment, including a fuel tank, were also recovered.

A stolen fuel tank. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Police also found equipment and chemicals used for the manufacture of methamphetamine at one of the properties.

A 35-year-old Waimate North man was arrested and is due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court today on 26 charges, including multiple burglary, theft and receiving charges.

Yesterday's searches follow earlier inquiries which saw police recover nine other stolen vehicles, including a Land Rover and a Toyota Landcruiser with a combined value of around $200,000.

Verry says Operation Cobalt is "continuing to target and disrupt unlawful behaviour by gang members and their associates in Northland".

A stolen tractor recovered from a property following a police search. (Source: New Zealand Police)

“We are focused on identifying those involved and holding them to account for their actions," he said.

“Northland police continue to encourage anyone with information about illegal activities taking place in their community to get in touch.”