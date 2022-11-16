Sunrisers Hyderabad axe Kane Williamson after rough 2022

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has been released by his Indian Premier League club Sunrisers Hyderabad after eight seasons at the franchise.

Hyderabad confirmed on social media this morning they had let Williamson go ahead of next year's IPL auction.

The move frees up a significant amount of money for the Sunrisers for next season with Williamson their most expensive player this season and it was made easier to do after the Black Cap struggled during this year's campaign where the side finished a disappointing eighth.

Williamson finished with just 216 runs in 13 games for an average under 20 runs this year - a significant drop from his career average of 36.22 over eight years with the club.

In the end, Williamson scored 2101 runs at a strike rate of 126.03 while with the Sunrisers over 76 matches, 46 of which he captained.