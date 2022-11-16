Sunrisers Hyderabad axe Kane Williamson after rough 2022

Source: 1News

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has been released by his Indian Premier League club Sunrisers Hyderabad after eight seasons at the franchise.

Kane Williamson has led Sunrisers brilliantly this season.

Kane Williamson has led Sunrisers brilliantly this season. (Source: Photosport)

Hyderabad confirmed on social media this morning they had let Williamson go ahead of next year's IPL auction.

The move frees up a significant amount of money for the Sunrisers for next season with Williamson their most expensive player this season and it was made easier to do after the Black Cap struggled during this year's campaign where the side finished a disappointing eighth.

Williamson finished with just 216 runs in 13 games for an average under 20 runs this year - a significant drop from his career average of 36.22 over eight years with the club.

In the end, Williamson scored 2101 runs at a strike rate of 126.03 while with the Sunrisers over 76 matches, 46 of which he captained.

Cricket

Popular Stories

1

Venomous sea krait spotted in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour

2

NATO will react to Russian missiles crossing into Poland - expert

3

Auckland crash between bus, pedestrian leaves one seriously hurt

4

Zelensky expresses solidarity with Poland after missiles land

5

Christina Applegate gives emotional speech at Hollywood star ceremony

6

Royal photographer reveals body part Queen Elizabeth disliked

Latest Stories

England fly to World Cup on gay pride jet

Gang-linked assault and theft in Invercargill, police investigate

Auckland crash between bus, pedestrian leaves one seriously hurt

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

This non-alcoholic kombucha has nearly 3 times the legal alcohol limit

Related Stories

Guptill and Boult gone for India series, Allen and Milne in

'Could be my last 12 months' - David Warner hints at retirement

Martin Guptill to be left out of Black Caps for India matches

England demolish India to reach T20 World Cup final