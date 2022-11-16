Severe thunderstorm warning for much of the North Island

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Auckland and parts of Northland this afternoon and evening.

Rainy weather. (Source: istock.com)

The thunderstorm watch also applies to Waikato, Waitomo, Taumaranui, Bay of Plenty, Taupo, Gisborne, Hawkes Bay, Taranaki, Taihape, Wanganui, Manawatu, Tararua and Wairarapa.

MetService warns between 2pm and 10pm, "there is a risk of severe thunderstorms producing localised downpours of 25-40mm per hour."

🐦 Aotearoa from above 🛰



There's a lot happening in this gif, but check out the morning cloud breaking up around Taupo, the wash of low cloud about and south of Christchurch, and the low and high cloud moving in opposite directions over Northland 👀 pic.twitter.com/njttinnls2 — MetService (@MetService) November 16, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips."

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain," MetService said.