Police searching for man after Hamilton burglaries

Source: 1News

Police are asking for assistance in identifying a man following a series of burglaries in Hamilton’s Te Rapa.

The man police are looking for. (Source: Supplied)

In a statement, they said the man would be able to assist them in investigations of commercial burglaries around the area.

They are now asking any businesses that might have seen him on their property over the weekend of 5-6 November to contact them.

It is believed he was wearing a black hoodie at some point over that weekend.

The man police are looking for. (Source: Supplied)

According to Stuff the man is sought in relation to a car key heist where 135 sets of keys and three vehicles were stolen from a Turners in Hamilton.

The vehicles have since been recovered with two being damaged, but the keys have not - Turners is currently replacing them.

Police are encouraging anyone who recognises the man to contact them by calling 105.

