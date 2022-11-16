Police car collides with pedestrian in Hamilton

Source: 1News

An investigation has been launched after a police car collided with a pedestrian in Hamilton this afternoon.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The incident occurred near the intersection of Anzac Parade and Victoria Street, in Hamilton, about 3.15pm, police say.

The vehicle had left the station on Anzac Parade with lights and siren activated to attend to an urgent incident shortly before the collision.

"We are working to establish the exact circumstances of what has occurred," police said.

"We will be providing support to the pedestrian and their family, as well as our staff involved."

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will also be notified.

