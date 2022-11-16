NZTA to tackle speed limits outside four Marlborough schools

A school principal has welcomed a proposal that could see the speed limit outside Rai Valley Area School halved during peak periods.

Rai Valley Area School. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

By Local Democracy Reporter Maia Hart

Rai Valley Area School principal Maree Furness said she would be happy to see the speed limit along State Highway 6 dropped to 30km/h, saying cars along the highway were often still hitting their brakes as they drove past the school.

The proposal, part of the Waka Kotahi Interim State Highway Speed Management Plan, could see speed limits outside Riverlands School, Renwick School, Havelock School and Rai Valley Area School reduced.

ADVERTISEMENT

These speed limits, all along state highways, would be classed as "variable", which meant the speed limit would drop at different points in the day depending on traffic volumes and environmental conditions, and other factors.

The Interim State Highway Speed Management Plan proposed speed limit changes to more than 500 kilometres of state highways in 440 locations across Aotearoa. Of this, 269 schools and 11 marae were included.

Furness said they would be happy to have the speed limit reduced outside the school, and had particular safety concerns for students who cycled to school.

The speed limit outside the school was currently 60km/h, but not far from the school, on both sides, the road was 90km/h.

"We have trucks that come past that still haven’t slowed down at this point," she said.

"We have students that cross the road before school and after school so it [30km/h] would work really well for the safety of our students."

Under the proposal, the intersection of Jacksons Rd and State Highway 6 would also become an "intersection speed zone".

ADVERTISEMENT

Intersection speed zones were used to improve the safety at rural intersections along high-speed roads. They detected when a driver was approaching on a side road, which in this case meant Jacksons Rd or Grahams Rd. This would activate an electronic speed limit sign to temporarily show a lower speed limit on SH6.

Waka Kotahi said in the proposal reducing the speed limit at Jacksons Rd would make it easier for people pulling out onto SH6, and lower the risk.

It said there had been a number of crashes or near misses at the intersection of Jacksons Road-Grahams Rd and SH6.

By reducing the speed, people had more time to react to mistakes and avoid collisions, and impact in a crash would be less at a lower speed, the proposal said.

The proposed changes come after a new Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2022 came into effect in May 2022, as part of the Government's Road to Zero strategy.

The rule established an "integrated speed management planning process" that considered how safety infrastructure, speed cameras, and speed limits could be combined to help achieve a safe transport system, Waka Kotahi said.

This interim plan set out proposed speed limit changes and safety improvements included in the current 2021-2024 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) period.

ADVERTISEMENT

A full state highway speed management plan would be undertaken as part of the next NLTP period for 2024-27, Waka Kotahi said.

The Interim State Highway Speed Management Plan was open for consultation until December 12.

Proposed changes (km/h)

Riverlands School: 70 to 60 (variable)

Rai Valley Area School: 60 to 30 (variable)

Havelock School: 50 to 30 (variable)

Renwick School: 50 to 30 (variable)

Jacksons Rd/Grahams Rd intersection: 80 to 60 (depending on traffic)

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air