NASA’s Artemis 1 expected to launch tonight despite leak

The countdown is on for the long-awaited launch of Artemis I, the first mission in a space programme which aims to put humans back on the moon – despite the last-minute discovery of a leak.

NASA's powerful new Space Launch System rocket will carry the Orion spacecraft deep into space, further than any spacecraft built for humans has ever gone.

Orion is NASA’s new spacecraft designed to carry astronauts.

But there will be no humans on board this flight – this is to test NASA's capability to orbit the moon and return to earth, a mission that will take about 25 and a half days and will travel about 2.1 million kilometres.

It’s expected to land in the ocean off the coast of San Diego when it returns to Earth.

The rocket is expected to launch around 7.04pm NZT from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

This afternoon teams were filling liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen tanks ahead of launch.

However, only hours before launch, a “red crew” consisting of two technicians and a safety officer were deployed to deal with a leak on the mobile launcher, although that appears to be under control and the space agency still aims to launch the rocket during tonight’s two-hour launch window.

"[The red team] will enter the zero deck or base of the mobile launcher to tighten connections to ensure a hydrogen valve used to replenish the core stage remains tight," said NASA.

"NASA has historically sent teams to the pad to conduct inspections during active launch operations as needed."

While weather conditions seem "90% favourable", the mission has faced repeated delays, with multiple launches aborted due to everything from weather, technical issues and fuel leaks.

It is also an expensive expedition.

A report from NASA released in late 2021 revealed the space agency would likely end up spending US$93b on the Artemis programme between 2012 and 2025, with each launch costing billions of dollars.

The successor to the famous Apollo programme, Artemis aimed to establish a crewed lunar base by the end of the decade.

The next mission, Artemis II will be created and orbit the moon, preparing the way for Artemis III, which aims to land astronauts on the moon.