Gang-linked assault and theft in Invercargill, police investigate

Invercargill police are investigating an assault and theft of a motor vehicle from an address on Janet Street on Tuesday, believed to be gang-related.

(Source: istock.com)

A man from the address was taken to Southland Hospital, where he was treated for injuries.

Police were later notified of a second incident around Ness and Dalrymple Streets, where a vehicle had been rammed.

Following the ramming, a person from one of the vehicles struck a second car with a weapon.

The vehicles involved are believed to be a light green Ford Falcon station wagon and a dark blue Subaru station wagon.

Police are following strong lines of enquiry in relation to these two incidents.

They say they believe the incidents are gang-related and that those involved are known to each other.

