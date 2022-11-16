Gang-linked assault and theft in Invercargill, police investigate

Invercargill police are investigating an assault and theft of a motor vehicle from an address on Janet Street on Tuesday, believed to be gang-related.
A man from the address was taken to Southland Hospital, where he was treated for injuries.
Police were later notified of a second incident around Ness and Dalrymple Streets, where a vehicle had been rammed.
Following the ramming, a person from one of the vehicles struck a second car with a weapon.
The vehicles involved are believed to be a light green Ford Falcon station wagon and a dark blue Subaru station wagon.
Police are following strong lines of enquiry in relation to these two incidents.
They say they believe the incidents are gang-related and that those involved are known to each other.