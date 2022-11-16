FIFA World Cup Group C: Can Messi lead Argentina to glory?

GROUP C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland

Argentina are one of the favourites to go all the way in Qatar. (Source: Photosport)

South American champions Argentina, led by the great Lionel Messi headline Group C.

At 35, Messi has said this will be his fifth and final FIFA World Cup and could be his best chance to win it since losing the final in 2014 to Germany.

Argentina are one of the favourites to go all the way in Qatar and have the form to prove it. They're currently ranked third in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their coach Lionel Scaloni has gone from caretaker manager to leading Argentina to their first title in 28 years when they won the Copa America in 2021.

He's brought a solidity and belief to the Argentinian national team that has been lacking in previous years.

Plus, when you have Lionel Messi in your side, anything is possible.

Mexico and Poland will likely fight it out as the other to team to make it past the first round.

Mexico makes their eighth consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance and will be looking to proceed to the second round for a tournament record tenth time.

The North Americans are no push overs and can be giant killers on their day, who could forget their 1-0 shock win over Germany four years ago.

Poland is equally dangerous, led by skipper Robert Lewandowski.

ADVERTISEMENT

The striker has proven to still be lethal even at 34 and has scored 18 goals in all competitions so far this season for FC Barcelona.

Looking to put in crosses for Lewandowski to latch onto will be Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash.

Players to watch:

Poland's Robert Lewandowski. (Source: Associated Press)

Argentina: After so much heartbreak, Lionel Messi has one last chance to lift his nation’s elusive third World Cup trophy. Every Argentinian attack will go through the seven-time Ballon D'or recipient. Win it and it surely settles the debate about who the GOAT is, right?

Mexico: Guillermo ‘Memo’ Ochoa has become a familiar figure in recent World Cups with his trademark headband and heroic shot stopping. The goalkeeper seems to grow another arm and a leg come World Cup time. Who could forget his memorable performances against Brazil in 2014 and Germany in 2018.

Poland: The European nation’s hopes rest a lot on Robert Lewandowski’s shoulders. His sublime finishing could prove the difference for Poland in what is a tough group for them but by no means impossible for them to advance from.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saudi Arabia: Salem al-Dawsari, the man they nickname “the Tornado” has experience at World Cups and was among their goal scorers in 2018. He will be the source of Saudi Arabia’s danger up front.