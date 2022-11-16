Expert backtracks on claim Covid caused Shane Warne’s death

An Australian Covid-19 expert has apologised for claiming that Covid-19 was a factor in Shane Warne’s death.

Shane Warne pictured at the NZ Open golf tournament in Queenstown, March 2017. (Source: Photosport)

Dr Norman Swan, who is also the ABC’s resident health expert, appeared on the broadcaster’s News Breakfast programme and was taking about a study linking Covid infection to a higher risk of heart attack, stroke or thrombosis.

He then went on to speculate that famous cricketer Shane Warne and politician Kimberley Kitching’s suspected heart attacks were caused by the virus.

“It’s too much of a coincidence that Shane Warne and the Labor senator in Victoria died not long after a Covid infection, and people are reporting sudden death after Covid infection,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not benign.”

Dr Swan also doubled down when contacted about the comments by the Daily Mail, saying it was “too much of a coincidence” that they “died not long after a Covid infection”.

“It is being reported around the world that Covid causes inflammation in the arteries of the heart.”

“Shane Warne had lots of risk factors for heart disease, but if he was going to get a bit of extra inflammation from Covid, that could have tipped him over the edge.”

However, this morning he apologised.

ABC News Breakfast this morning repeated Swan’s apology.

“Dr Norman Swan has issued an apology after suggesting there may be a Covid link to the deaths of Labor senator Kimberley Kitching and cricket great Shane Warne,” host Michael Rowland said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He made those comments during his interview on our program yesterday. Dr Swan says he’s personally apologised to Senator Kitching’s husband yesterday and that he made an error he regrets.”

Senator Kitching’s family has also reportedly told Dr Swan that she didn’t test positive for Covid before her death at the age of 52.