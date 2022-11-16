Christina Applegate gives emotional speech at Hollywood star ceremony

Source: Associated Press

Christina Applegate held back tears as she was joined by her family and co-stars from Married ... With Children and Dead To Me at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony yesterday.

It was Applegate's first public appearance since she announced last year that she has multiple sclerosis.

She walked with a cane and was helped to the podium by Katey Sagal, who played her mother on Married, the hit Fox sitcom that aired from 1987 to 1997.

The 50-year-old actor, who has also survived breast cancer, said she'd wanted a star on the Walk of Fame since she was five years old, and grew emotional when addressing her daughter.

"You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting. And I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school and do what I -- you are my everything. Thank you for standing beside me through all of this," Applegate said.

"Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Anyway. Did you not notice?"

Applegate is now starring in the Netflix series Dead To Me, which premieres its third season on 17 November.

EntertainmentTelevisionNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Venomous sea krait spotted in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour

2

NATO will react to Russian missiles crossing into Poland - expert

3

Auckland crash between bus, pedestrian leaves one seriously hurt

4

Zelensky expresses solidarity with Poland after missiles land

5

Christina Applegate gives emotional speech at Hollywood star ceremony

6

Royal photographer reveals body part Queen Elizabeth disliked

Latest Stories

England fly to World Cup on gay pride jet

Gang-linked assault and theft in Invercargill, police investigate

Auckland crash between bus, pedestrian leaves one seriously hurt

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

This non-alcoholic kombucha has nearly 3 times the legal alcohol limit

Related Stories

Beyoncé makes Grammy history after leading nominations with 9

Jay Leno 'doing OK' after being seriously burnt

John Aniston, star of Days of Our Lives, dead at 89

Twilight star Taylor Lautner’s new wife Taylor takes his surname