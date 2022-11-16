Christina Applegate gives emotional speech at Hollywood star ceremony

Christina Applegate held back tears as she was joined by her family and co-stars from Married ... With Children and Dead To Me at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony yesterday.

It was Applegate's first public appearance since she announced last year that she has multiple sclerosis.

She walked with a cane and was helped to the podium by Katey Sagal, who played her mother on Married, the hit Fox sitcom that aired from 1987 to 1997.

The 50-year-old actor, who has also survived breast cancer, said she'd wanted a star on the Walk of Fame since she was five years old, and grew emotional when addressing her daughter.

"You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting. And I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school and do what I -- you are my everything. Thank you for standing beside me through all of this," Applegate said.

"Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Anyway. Did you not notice?"

Applegate is now starring in the Netflix series Dead To Me, which premieres its third season on 17 November.