Auckland crash between bus, pedestrian leaves one seriously hurt

One person is in a serious condition following a crash in Auckland's Epsom this morning.

Police at the scene of a serious crash in Epsom. (Source: 1News)

The crash involving a bus and a pedestrian occurred on the intersection of Gillies and Alpers avenues.

The person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesperson from Explorer Bus said "it appears that a pedestrian has stepped out in front of a moving bus which was unable to stop in time".

"Our thoughts are with them and their friends and whānau," they said.

An Auckland tour bus involved in a crash with a pedestrian (Source: 1News)

The serious crash unit is in attendance and a section of both roads will be closed while the scene is examined.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to choose an alternative route.