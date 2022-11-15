Zelensky calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'

President Volodymyr Zelensky has triumphantly walked the streets of the newly liberated city of Kherson, hailing Russia's withdrawal as the "beginning of the end of the war", but also acknowledging the heavy price Ukrainian troops are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invaders.

Zelensky listens to the national anthem during his visit to Kherson. (Source: Associated Press)

The retaking of Kherson was one of Ukraine's biggest successes in the nearly nine-month-old war, dealing another stinging blow to the Kremlin. It could serve as a springboard for more advances into occupied territory.

President Joe Biden called it a "significant victory" for Ukraine.

"I can do nothing but applaud the courage, determination and capacity of the Ukrainian people, the Ukrainian military," he said on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Indonesia. "I mean, they've really been amazing. And I think it's hard to tell at this point exactly what it means....But I've been very clear that we're going to continue to provide the capability for the Ukrainian people to defend themselves."

ADVERTISEMENT

Large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine are still under Russian control, and the city of Kherson itself remains within reach of Moscow's shells and missiles. Heavy fighting continued elsewhere in the country.

In Kherson, Zelensky awarded medals to soldiers and posed with them for selfies while striking a defiant note.

"This is the beginning of the end of the war," he said. "We are step by step coming to all the temporarily occupied territories."

But he also grimly noted that the fighting "took the best heroes of our country".

The end of Russia's occupation of the city - the only provincial capital its forces have seized since the February invasion - has sparked days of celebration.

But with winter approaching, its residents are without heat, water and electricity, and are short on food and medicine. Zelensky added that the city is laced with booby traps and mines. And Ukrainian authorities say there are signs of atrocities emerging, just as in other liberated areas.

Zelensky previously has appeared unexpectedly in other front-line areas at crucial moments of the war, and his latest visit was both laden with symbolism and the common touch - clearly aimed at boosting morale of soldiers and civilians alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

In video posted by a presidential aide, a visibly moved Zelensky stood with his hand on his heart and sang the national anthem as troops saluted and stood at attention and a soldier steadily raised the yellow-and-blue Ukrainian flag.

People with flags draped around their shoulders cheered, cried and shouted in gratitude as Zelensky walked by.

"It's amazing. We've been waiting for him for nine months. Thank you," said resident Danila Yuhrenko.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on Zelensky's visit, saying only that "you know that it is the territory of the Russian Federation". Russia illegally annexed the Kherson region and three other provinces earlier this year.

In his Sunday night address (local time), Zelensky said without giving details that "investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes, and the bodies of both civilians and military personnel have been found".

"In the Kherson region, the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country," he said. "We will find and bring to justice every murderer. Without a doubt."

Residents said Russian troops plundered the city as they departed last week. They also wrecked key infrastructure before retreating across the wide Dnieper River to its east bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

One Ukrainian official described the situation in Kherson as "a humanitarian catastrophe".

Reconnecting the electricity supply is the priority, regional Gov. Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

The arrival of winter is making the situation more difficult, with Stoltenberg saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin is aiming "to leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter".

Biden said he expected things to slow down somewhat militarily "because of the winter months and the inability to move as easily around the country".