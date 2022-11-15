Suitcase murder suspect will appear in court 'soon'

The woman who is due to face charges over the deaths of two children, whose remains were found in suitcases, is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court "soon".

South Korean police with a woman accused of killing two children in New Zealand. (Source: 1News)

No official date has been set, but on Monday night the South Korean justice minister ordered the 42-year-old's extradition and said it was to take place within 30 days.

Today, Coroner Tania Tetitaha did not offer an exact time frame of when the defendant was likely to arrive, but said she'd been informed she "may soon make an appearance" in court.

She also advised a non-publication order remains in place around any details that could identify the women, or the two children whose remains were found in the Auckland suburb of Clendon in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suitcases they were found in had been purchased in an online storage unit auction - and uncovered when the buyers began unpacking the unit.

The subsequent homicide investigation led to the arrest of the woman, believed to be the children's mother, in Ulsan, South Korea on September 15.

After a request by NZ authorities to extradite her back here to face charges, a South Korean court approved the request on Friday.

Officials told 1News this happened three days earlier than expected as the woman had consented to be surrendered to the New Zealand authorities.

At a press conference in Vietnam Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged the news of the extradition.

"One of the purposes of these extraditions agreements is so that we are able to smooth the path for complex situation," she says. "This is a tragic set of circumstances that it's been used in, but it's all about making sure our justice system can operate."

ADVERTISEMENT

NZ police today could not confirm when the court appearance would happen, but said it was working with its South Korean counterparts to facilitate the women's extradition back to New Zealand.