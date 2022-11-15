Police name man found dead in water in Auckland's Hobsonville

Source: 1News

Police have named the man found dead in the water in Auckland's Hobsonville last week.

(File image.)

(Source: istock.com)

He was 60-year-old Wiremu Teohaere.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with his family at this very difficult time," police said, adding they are not seeking anyone else in connection to the death.

Teohaere was found in the water next to a fishing dinghy between Beach Haven and Herald Island on November 9. Police said he'd left for a fishing trip earlier that day.

A member of the public contacted police at about 8pm that night after discovering the body.

