Man charged with obscene exposure at popular Auckland beach

Source: 1News

A man has been charged with obscene exposure at a popular Auckland beach.

Mission Bay Beach.

Mission Bay Beach. (Source: 1News)

Police said beachgoers at Mission Bay reported a man acting indecently there yesterday afternoon.

"Police attended when this was reported around 4.30pm, where he was indecently exposing himself to other members of the public at the time," police said in a statement.

"The 46-year-old man was arrested and has been charged in relation to obscene exposure. He is now before the Auckland District Court."

According to social media reports, the man had "decided to swim naked then ogle young girls".

Police encouraged beachgoers to report any similar incidents as summer approaches.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Grandfather of QLD boy allegedly killed by parents shares sorrow

2

NZTA proposes sweeping state highway speed limit decreases

3

Jeff Bezos says he will give away most of his Amazon fortune

4

Kiwi Ferns overcome nervy start to earn spot in RLWC final

5

Police name man found dead in water in Auckland's Hobsonville

Latest Stories

Frequent travellers from Samoa to soon bypass visa requirements

Daily Covid cases more than 4000 for first time since August

Suitcase murder suspect will appear in court 'soon'

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

Man charged with obscene exposure at popular Auckland beach

Related Stories

Suitcase murder suspect will appear in court 'soon'

Police name man found dead in water in Auckland's Hobsonville

Christchurch police issue fresh appeal after stabbing of dog walker

2 now charged with murder after death of Flaxmere 'gentle giant'