Man charged with obscene exposure at popular Auckland beach

A man has been charged with obscene exposure at a popular Auckland beach.

Mission Bay Beach. (Source: 1News)

Police said beachgoers at Mission Bay reported a man acting indecently there yesterday afternoon.

"Police attended when this was reported around 4.30pm, where he was indecently exposing himself to other members of the public at the time," police said in a statement.

"The 46-year-old man was arrested and has been charged in relation to obscene exposure. He is now before the Auckland District Court."

According to social media reports, the man had "decided to swim naked then ogle young girls".

Police encouraged beachgoers to report any similar incidents as summer approaches.