John Aniston, star of Days of Our Lives, dead at 89

Source: Associated Press

John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.

Actress Jennifer Aniston, left, poses with her father, actor John Aniston, after she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Actress Jennifer Aniston, left, poses with her father, actor John Aniston, after she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Source: Associated Press)

The actor's daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram (local time), announcing that he had died on Friday, Veteran's Day. John Aniston served in the US Navy.

"Sweet papa…John Anthony Aniston," Jennifer Aniston wrote. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."

John Aniston's acting credits included Search for Tomorrow, The West Wing and Gilmore Girls. But he was best known for his long-running role on Days of Our Lives as family patriarch Victor Kiriakis, the former drug lord who goes on to found the powerful Titan Industries.

In 2017, his work on Days of Our Lives brought him an Emmy nomination for best supporting actor in a drama series. Earlier this year, he was presented with a lifetime achievement Emmy, with Jennifer Aniston honouring him via video.

"It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognise the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad," Jennifer Aniston said at the time. "John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century."

John Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, Greece, and emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania when he was a child. A theatre major at Pennsylvania State University, he began his professional acting career in the 1960s, with early roles in Combat!, I Spy and The Virginian.

He was married twice, most recently to Sherry Rooney. He had two children, Jennifer and Alexander Aniston, and a stepson, John Melick.

EntertainmentTelevisionNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Grandfather of QLD boy allegedly killed by parents shares sorrow

2

NZTA proposes sweeping state highway speed limit decreases

3

Jeff Bezos says he will give away most of his Amazon fortune

4

Kiwi Ferns overcome nervy start to earn spot in RLWC final

5

Police name man found dead in water in Auckland's Hobsonville

Latest Stories

Frequent travellers from Samoa to soon bypass visa requirements

Daily Covid cases more than 4000 for first time since August

Suitcase murder suspect will appear in court 'soon'

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

Man charged with obscene exposure at popular Auckland beach

Related Stories

Twilight star Taylor Lautner’s new wife Taylor takes his surname

Aaron Carter memoir release postponed

Quavo remembers nephew Takeoff as 'our angel'

Jennifer Aniston 'at peace' about IVF journey