Jay Leno 'doing OK' after being seriously burnt

Jay Leno is "doing OK" despite being seriously burnt.

Jay Leno. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 72-year-old TV host - who is also an avid car collector - suffered major burns after one of his vehicles burst into flames while he was in his garage and just needs "a week or two" to recuperate.

He told Variety: "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

The former Tonight star was due to perform at Financial Brand Forum 2022 in Las Vegas on Sunday, but attendees of the financial event were notified via email that Jay would not be able to fulfil his scheduled appearance because of a "very serious medical emergency", although they were unable to elaborate further.

The email read: "His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from travelling. All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."

Prior to Jay's confirmation of the incident on Monday evening (local time), TMZ had reported that he was currently being treated on the burns ward at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, California but that there are no certainties surrounding his condition at present.

A source told the outlet: "Jay was in the LA garage where he stores his cars on Sunday when one of the cars erupted into flames without warning. The flames burned the left side of Jay's face but thankfully did not penetrate his eye or his ear. Jay has cancelled all of his engagements for the duration of the week."