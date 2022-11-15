Grandfather of QLD boy allegedly killed by parents shares sorrow

The grandfather of a little Australian boy allegedly tortured to death by his parents has shared his sorrow at what happened to his grandson.

Reinhardt Bosch, Noemi Kondacs and baby Rhuan (Source: Supplied)

Reinhardt Bosch, 33, and Noemi Kondacs, 22 have been charged with murdering and torturing seven-month-old Rhuan, who was found dead at a rental property north of Brisbane earlier this month.

It's alleged the "deeply religious" couple did not call police until the day after his death.

Court documents seen by the Mail Online say Bosch tortured his son while "armed with an offensive instrument causing bodily harm between April 11 and November 2".

The boy's maternal grandfather wrote a poem, which was uploaded to a fundraising campaign to help pay for Rhuan's funeral.

"Why? How could this happen? Why you? The sorrow which your absence caused will never end," he said.

"Your name is Rhuan. Nobody will understand.

"Nothing will be the same as before."

Thousands of dollars were raised for Rhuan's funeral.

"Thank you all so much. You have been instrumental in removing a huge extra stress from the family of baby Rhuan," said family friend Kelly Cousins.

"We will now plan and hold a beautiful memorial service for this precious little boy."