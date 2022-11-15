Fresh appeal for missing Auckland man one year on

Source: 1News

Police have issued a fresh appeal for help to find a man who went missing from Auckland's New Lynn almost one year ago.

Atonio Finau, 65, was last seen on 16 November 2021.

Atonio Finau, 65, was last seen on 16 November 2021. (Source: Supplied)

Atonio Finau, 65, was last seen on 16 November 2021 at the bus depot in the West Auckland suburb of New Lynn.

CCTV footage shows him getting off a bus shortly before 3pm. The clothing and hat that Finau was last known to be wearing can also be seen in the footage.

Finau lived in the Ōtāhuhu area but drove to Laingholm on Monday 15th November 2021 where he left his car, a black coloured Nissan Murano SUV/wagon.

Police said in a statement today that despite a number of inquiries being carried out, his whereabouts remains unknown.

"Mr Finau's disappearance is out of character and Police are appealing for anyone with any sightings of Mr Finau to contact Police."

Detective sergeant Rob Kerr said last December that police are doing everything work out what has happened to Finau and give his family answers.

“There is nothing to indicate that foul play is involved, however given that there has been no confirmed sightings of Atonio after he was at the New Lynn bus depot, he could have travelled anywhere and we aren’t able to focus on one particular area.”

