Djokovic looks set to have three-year ban overturned

Source: 1News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is hoping to be cleared to play at next year's Australian open with his three-year ban from entering the country overturned.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia practices on Rod Laver Arena.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia practices on Rod Laver Arena. (Source: Getty)

Djokovich’s visa was revoked in January after he refused to get vaccinated which at the time was a requirement for all visitors.

It resulted in him being deported just before he could play in an attempt to get a record – 21st grand slam title.

The game’s biggest drawcard will now be allowed into the country next year to vie for his 10th Australian open.

Nine News reports Djokovic's lawyers were able to negotiate with Australian officials to have his visa ban overturned.

Speaking to reporters after winning his opening match at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday night (AEDT), Djokovic said an agreement had not been reached.

"Nothing official yet," he said.

"We are waiting. They are communicating with the government of Australia. That's all I can tell you for now."

China state media demands strict adherence to 'zero-Covid' policy

