Cambodian PM tests positive for Covid after meeting Ardern

Source: Associated Press

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said today he has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting many world leaders, including President Joe Biden, for a summit in Phnom Penh.

Jacinda Ardern met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen yesterday.

Jacinda Ardern met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen yesterday. (Source: 1News)

In a posting on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said that he had tested positive last night and that the test had been confirmed by an Indonesian physician. He said he was returning to Cambodia and was cancelling his meetings at the G20 as well as the following APEC economic forum in Bangkok.

Cambodia was the host of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation summit that ended on Sunday, and Hun Sen met with many leaders who attended one-on-one, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said she was "feeling fine" but had done a precautionary RAT test and would continue to monitor for symptoms as normal. Her test was negative.

In addition to Ardern, guests included US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and many others.

WorldCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

NZTA proposes sweeping state highway speed limit decreases

2

Police confirm body found in Lake Rotorua missing French kayaker

3

Making Black Ferns' World Cup rings was humbling, jeweller says

4

Two charged with murder of missing man Anaru Moana

5

'Major deficiencies' in how police respond to fraud - IPCA

6

Footage shows raging torrent spilling from NSW dam

Latest Stories

Cambodian PM tests positive for Covid after meeting Ardern

Analysis: Foster's ABs' gamble pays off - now to avenge World Cup loss

Sudden death in Auckland's Silverdale, police investigating

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

Kiwi UFC fighter Brad Riddell to 'step away' from the octagon

Related Stories

China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported

China reports 10,000 new virus cases, capital closes parks

Covid-19: Queensland brings back call to use masks

5 million ordered to stay home as China's Guangzhou locked down