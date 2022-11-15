Cambodian PM tests positive for Covid after meeting Ardern

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said today he has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting many world leaders, including President Joe Biden, for a summit in Phnom Penh.

Jacinda Ardern met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen yesterday. (Source: 1News)

In a posting on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said that he had tested positive last night and that the test had been confirmed by an Indonesian physician. He said he was returning to Cambodia and was cancelling his meetings at the G20 as well as the following APEC economic forum in Bangkok.

Cambodia was the host of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation summit that ended on Sunday, and Hun Sen met with many leaders who attended one-on-one, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said she was "feeling fine" but had done a precautionary RAT test and would continue to monitor for symptoms as normal. Her test was negative.

In addition to Ardern, guests included US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and many others.