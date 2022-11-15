$38 million of cocaine allegedly smuggled in boiler, 7 arrested

Police have not ruled out further arrests as seven people face drug and organised crime-related charges as $38 million-worth of cocaine was found across properties in Auckland this week.

Cocaine seized in Operation Depot. (Source: Supplied)

In a statement this evening, police said Operation Depot has been a month long joint investigation into a local drug syndicate, which is alleged to have imported at least 190 kilograms of cocaine into the country.

The investigation, run by New Zealand Police’s National Organised Crime Group and New Zealand Customs, focused on disrupting illegal activity.

Search warrants were executed across a number of properties in Tämaki Makaurau this week, where police made the discovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators located a large quantity of cocaine at a commercial address in New Lynn, alleged to have been extracted from a partially deconstructed piece of heavy machinery, which had recently been imported into the country, the statement said.

The heavy machinery, a boiler, was imported out of Ecuador with 190 kilograms allegedly concealed inside.

The heavy machinery, a boiler, was imported out of Ecuador with 190 kilograms allegedly concealed inside. (Source: Supplied)

Inquiries are being conducted, including involving the further deconstruction of the boiler, to establish the total amount concealed.

Four people are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today - three have already appeared in the Auckland District Court and are expected to reappear in the coming months.

National Organised Crime Group’s Detective Inspector Paul Newman says the seizure is a significant find for both agencies.

“Organised crime groups are investing increasingly large amounts of money and resources to conceal drugs as they come across the border.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Newman said organised criminal groups look to exploit weaknesses in our systems and this result further demonstrates police and New Zealand Customs are well aligned to respond to this threat.

“This was a very sophisticated method of concealment with excellent collaboration of border authorities, which was key to identifying and flagging this import as suspicious.”

Customs Investigations Manager, Cam Moore, praised the cooperation between Customs, NZ Police and the National Organised Crime Group.

“This has been a complex and methodical collaboration of our agencies to break-up a significant criminal operation and stop what we believe could have been a substantial amount of harm in our communities,” Moore said.

This investigation remains ongoing and at this stage, police say they cannot rule out the possibility of further seizures and arrests.