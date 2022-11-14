World-first male contraceptive trial underway in Melbourne

Source: AAP

Temporary vasectomies could be a "game-changer" for contraception if a world-first trial at a Melbourne hospital is successful.

The trial involves injecting men with a hydrogel that blocks sperm from travelling to the testes.

The trial involves injecting men with a hydrogel that blocks sperm from travelling to the testes. (Source: Epworth HealthCare)

Twenty-five men taking part in the study will have a hydrogel injected into the vas deferens - the tubes that carry sperm - to stop sperm travelling from the testicles.

It's believed the effect of the hydrogel would last for about two years and could then be re-injected, offering an alternative to a standard vasectomy, which is intended to be permanent.

Researchers at Epworth Freemasons in Melbourne have already performed the day procedure on four men.

Participants will be monitored for three years, providing samples and undergoing regular health checks.

Principal investigator and Epworth Freemasons urologist Nathan Lawrentschuk said they study would examine whether the hydrogel offered a non-permanent alternative for male contraception.

"If it is successful, it could be a game-changer, ensuring that contraception is a shared responsibility between couples," Professor Lawrentschuk said.

At present, vasectomies and condoms are the only widely available form of male contraception in Australia.

Scientists from Monash University are working to develop a hormone-free male contraceptive pill.

As well as the pill and other temporary measures, women can access several forms of long-acting contraception.

They include an intrauterine device (IUD), which is inserted into the uterus; a contraceptive implant, which is a small plastic rod inserted into the arm; and regular hormone injections.

WorldScienceAustralia

Popular Stories

1

NZTA proposes sweeping state highway speed limit decreases

2

Woman died of blood poisoning after catheter inserted without consent

3

Taika makes bold fashion statement as Swift dominates MTV EMAs

4

Ruapehu man oblivious to $1m Lotto win for nearly two months

5

Robertson asked about masks as QLD brings back recommendations

Latest Stories

Te Arawa iwi ‘grateful’ to see return of ancient taonga

Biden, Xi to meet face-to-face amid superpower tensions

Woman died of blood poisoning after catheter inserted without consent

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

1 critical after car rolls and blocks SH1 in Waikato

Related Stories

Father devastated as 9-year-old boy killed in garage door accident

Lions escaped Sydney zoo through gap in broken fence

Covid-19: Queensland brings back call to use masks