Woodman can't 'remember much' about playing in RWC final

Source: 1News

Portia Woodman can't remember much about her participation in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday night, but was well enough to join the team's public celebration yesterday.

Woodman suffered a sickening head knock a quarter of the way into the final, with England's Lydia Thompson shown a red card for the hit.

Woodman took no further part in the match, won 34-31 by the Black Ferns.

Speaking to Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson yesterday, Woodman said she couldn't "remember much" about her minutes on the pitch, and didn't see much of the rest of the match while receiving medial attention.

"I was in the medical room listening for updates and hearing the crowd roar, it was pretty hard to sit like that but to come out and know the girls had done the job - wicked."

She told Clarkson she still felt pressure in her head from the blow, and was looking out for headaches and nausea.

She was able to join her teammates for the celebrations, and was up for signing autographs for fans yesterday.

RugbyRugby World CupBlack FernsWomen's Sport

