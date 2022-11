A manhunt is underway in Christchurch after a man was left critically injured following an early morning assault.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The incident happened on Pages Rd, between Portchester and Farnborough streets, about 6.20am.

Officers are currently searching for the offender.

Police have described the Bexley Rd as relatively busy and say it is possible someone witnessed the incident or captured it on dashcam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 111.