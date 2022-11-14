Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed

Bouquets of flowers floated counterclockwise in the waters of the circular memorial pool, passing the engraved names of the 20 first graders and six educators killed a short distance away at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly 10 years ago.

Flowers lay next to the name of Charlotte Bacon, carved in the stone of a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. (Source: Associated Press)

The long-awaited memorial to the victims officially opened to the public today NZT, drawing visitors steadily throughout the day. There was no ceremony, in keeping with Newtown's tradition of marking anniversaries and other remembrances of the shooting with quiet reflection.

Some victims' relatives were given a private tour yesterday NZT. Jennifer Hubbard's daughter Catherine, 6, was one of the children who died in the shooting.

"It took my breath away in the sense that to see Catherine's name and to see what has been created in honour of those that lost...the families, those that survived - they've lost their innocence," she said. "And the community. We all suffered because of December 14."

"I think that the memorial is so perfectly appointed in honouring and providing a place of contemplation and reflection for a day that really changed the country," Hubbard said.

Town voters approved US$3.7 million (NZ$6 million) for the cost of the memorial last year. Part of the cost was offset when the State Bond Commission approved giving the town US$2.5 million ($NZ4 million) for the project.

The project faced several challenges after the town created a special commission to oversee the memorial planning in the fall of 2013. Some proposed sites were rejected, including one near a hunting club where gunshots could be heard, and officials cut the cost of the project down from US$10 million ($NZ16.3 million) because of concerns voters would not approve it.

For Newtown First Selectman Dan Rosenthal, the town's top elected official, the memorial is both a quiet and intense tribute to those killed in the shooting.

"When you're down in the hollow, at the water's edge, it has a very peaceful serenity to it," he said. "You're standing at this water feature and the magnitude...There's 26 capstones on the water's edge, it's pretty overwhelming."