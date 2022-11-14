Robertson asked about masks as QLD brings back recommendations

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson was asked today about mask use in New Zealand as Queensland last week brought back recommendations due to surging Covid-19 numbers.

A person wearing a mask in Australia. (Source: istock.com)

Cases here have also been trending upwards, with over 20,000 cases a week recorded over the last three. Before that, cases were hovering around 15,000 cases per week.

At today's post-Cabinet media conference Robertson was asked if Kiwis could see similar advice around masks like Queensland.

"We will always take advice from health officials on that matter and I am not aware of any advice for us to do that at this stage," Robertson replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Queensland has its own framework and we no longer have the Covid protection framework with different levels in it, but we will always listen to the advice of experts about what we should do."

He was then asked if it was a mistake to get rid of the framework.

"No I don’t believe so," he simply responded.

It comes as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk last week announced recommended mask use would be back in place there.

"It means that it is recommended that we should wear a mask in healthcare settings, on public transport and rideshares, indoors where you cannot socially distance and if you are around people who are vulnerable to Covid," she said.

"This applies especially to older members of community and those at risk."

The Covid-19 traffic light system in Queensland has switched from green to amber.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was today announced there were 21,595 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand in the last week.

As at midnight yesterday, there were 325 people in hospital with the virus.

Seven people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit, as at midnight yesterday.

Fifty-six more people with the virus have died.