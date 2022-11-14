Man 'collapsed and died' talking to police in Auckland CBD

The death of a man in Auckland's CBD this morning is being treated as unexplained.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said it received several reports about 4am of a man causing a disturbance on Ronayne St.

The man was located by officers but while talking with them collapsed and died, police said.

"At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained, and police are making inquiries."

The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of the man's death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

