Investigation underway over US air show crash that killed 6

National transportation officials are in Dallas investigating the cause if the midair crash of two historic military planes during an air show that left six people dead.

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport are shown in Dallas. (Source: Associated Press)

A World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed to the ground in a ball of flames yesterday NZT, leaving crumpled wreckage in a grassy area inside the Dallas Executive Airport perimeter, about 16 kilometers from the city's downtown.

The crash came three years after the crash of a bomber in Connecticut that killed seven, and amid ongoing concern about the safety of air shows involving older warplanes. The company that owned the planes flying in the Wings Over Dallas show has had other crashes in its more than 60-year history.

The crash claimed six lives, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted, citing the county medical examiner. Authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims, he said. Dallas Fire-Rescue told The Dallas Morning News there were no reports of injuries on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Armin Mizani, the mayor of Keller, Texas, said Terry Barker, a retired pilot for American Airlines, was in the B-17 bomber that crashed. Mizani is the mayor of the town where Barker lived and said he learned of Baker's death from his family.

Read More Two historic WWII planes crash during US air show

Mizani said Barker's death has been difficult for his town of 50,000, where many of its residents know each other.

"It's definitely a big loss in our community," he said. "We're grieving."

Barker was an Army veteran who flew helicopters during his military service. He later worked for American Airlines for 36 years before retiring in 2020, Mizani said.

Anthony Montoya saw the two planes collide.

"I just stood there. I was in complete shock and disbelief," Montoya, 27, said. "Everybody around was gasping. Everybody was bursting into tears. Everybody was in shock."

Victoria Yeager, the widow of famed Air Force test pilot Chuck Yeager and herself a pilot, was also at the show. She didn't see the collision but did see the burning wreckage.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was pulverised," said Yeager, 64, who lives in Fort Worth. "We were just hoping they had all gotten out, but we knew they didn't."

The National Transportation Safety Board took control of the crash scene, with local police and fire providing support, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said. The Federal Aviation Administration also was going to investigate, officials said. The planes collided and crashed at about 1.20pm (local time), the FAA said in a statement.

Officials did not specify how many people were inside each plane, but Hank Coates, president of Commemorative Air Force, the company that owns the planes and put on the air show, said one of the aircraft, a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber, typically has a crew of four to five people. The other, a P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane, has a single pilot. The aircraft are flown by highly trained volunteers, often retired pilots, he said.

The B-17, a cornerstone of US air power during World War II, is an immense four-engine bomber used in daylight raids against Germany. The Kingcobra, a US fighter plane, was used mostly by Soviet forces during the war. Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of World War II, and only a handful remain today, largely featured at museums and air shows, according to Boeing.

Several videos posted on social media showed the fighter plane flying into the bomber, causing them to quickly crash to the ground and setting off a large ball of fire and smoke.

The Commemorative Air Force has had previous crashes during its more than 60-year history, including a deadly 1995 crash near Odessa, Texas, involving a B-26 bomber that killed five crew members, according to an NTSB report. The plane crashed while practising for an air show. The NTSB determined that the probable cause of the 1995 crash was the failure of the pilot to maintain minimum airspeed for flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2001, two separate West Texas crashes involving planes owned by the group - one in April and one in May - killed three people. In June 2005, two people were killed when a single-engine plane owned by the group crashed in Williamson, Georgia.

The Commemorative Air Force, previously called the Confederate Air Force until members changed its name in 2001 to avoid any association with the Civil War, had been headquartered in Midland, Texas, but relocated to Dallas in 2014.

Wings Over Dallas bills itself as "America’s Premier World War II Airshow", according to a website advertising the event. The show was scheduled for November 11-13, Veterans Day weekend, and guests were to see more than 40 World War II-era aircraft.