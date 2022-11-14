Government extends Ukraine deployments, aid funding

New Zealand defence deployments to support Ukraine have been extended until the middle of next year, and the Government will spend $3.7 million more in aid funding.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson held the post-Cabinet news conference in the Prime Minister's absence. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The funding would be split evenly between the World Food Programme and the NATO trust fund.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced the extension of several New Zealand Defence Force teams supporting the Ukraine war effort after the moves were agreed at the weekly Cabinet meeting this afternoon.

It included continuing an infantry training programme based in the UK. With 120 staff due to return at the end of this month, 66 staff would rotate in for a stint lasting until 31 July.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robertson said the training contribution would also be supported by deployments by Australia and Canada. Henare said the 120 who had been deployed were ready to come home.

In addition:

The 12 intelligence officers providing assistance from the UK would grow to 14 and remain until 30 June

Eight command and administration staff would be deployed from 30 November to 31 July

A four-member logistics team would be redeployed to a hub in Europe from 30 November to 30 June

The existing liaison officer contributions in the UK and Europe would be extended until 30 June

Henare said with cyclone season beginning, a balance needed to be struck between the Ukraine deployments and ensuring the Defence Force could respond in the Pacific if needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robertson said the government would provide $1.85m to the NATO trust fund for military equipment and supplies, and a further $1.85m for the World Food Programme to help address global food insecurity.

He said it was not a conflict anyone knew the end date of, so New Zealand was clearly signalling its commitment by extending its deployments today.

In a statement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Russian President Vladimir Putin's continued pursuit of the war was "fundamentally wrong".

"We call on Russia to reverse course and withdraw from Ukraine. Ukrainians, both in uniform and civilians, die every day as Russia's senseless attacks continue."

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the invasion by Russia had severely disrupted critical supply chains and exacerbated global food insecurity. She said the pledged funding to NATO would provide things like clothing, food, generators, ambulances, medical supplies, and shelters over the coming northern winter.

The statement also included an update on the uptake of the Ukraine Special Visa policy: 1071 of the 1217 visa applications received had been approved by 9 November, with 429 people having arrived in New Zealand.

Some 1036 expressions of interest in sponsoring had been received - and only 11 of those had not been processed - by the same date. Of those, 93 had been cancelled and 97 had been declined.

ADVERTISEMENT

rnz.co.nz