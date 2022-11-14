Father devastated as 9-year-old boy killed in garage door accident

The father of a nine-year-old boy killed in a Melbourne garage door accident is grieving his loss after the weekend tragedy.

Abdul Tarawaley. (Source: Nine)

9News reports that Abdul Tarawaley was playing with friends in the downstairs garage of a Newport apartment block in Melbourne's south-west on Saturday about 7.30pm when tragedy struck.

Abdul and another boy were trapped in the roller door garage after hanging onto it as it opened.

Abdul died at the scene, while the other boy, 12, was taken to the Royal Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdul's father, also called Abdul, told 9News he was first on the scene when he went to check on the boys.

"I was so confused, I was screaming shouting, I tried to pull down the gate but I can't because it was too big and heavy."

The garage has an emergency button, but that can only be used to open it, not close it.

Abdul's father has been left devastated by the loss.

"It's my only child, my only boy, I have no one else," he told 9News.

Police said the incident was not being treated as suspicious.